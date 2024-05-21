7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
3:04 minutes
Problem 26c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction.
Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate.
Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.
c. <IMAGE> + CH3C=O(OH) heat—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?