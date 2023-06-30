Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSN1 Reaction
Problem 6e
Textbook Question

A reluctant first-order substrate can be forced to ionize by adding some silver nitrate (one of the few soluble silver salts) to the reaction. Silver ion reacts with the halogen to form a silver halide (a highly exothermic reaction), generating the cation of the alkyl group. R—X + Ag+ —> R+ + AgX↓ Give mechanisms for the following silver-promoted rearrangements. a.

AgNO3, H2O—>

Verified Solution
