a. For a reaction with ∆H° = -12 kcal>mol and ∆S° = 0.01kcal mol-1
K-1, calculate the ∆G° and the
equilibrium constant at: 1. 30 °C and 2. 150 °C.
b. How does ∆G° change as T increases?
c. How does Keq change as T increases?
