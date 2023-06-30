Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsGibbs Free Energy
5:05 minutes
Problem 5c
Textbook Question

a. For a reaction with ∆H° = -12 kcal>mol and ∆S° = 0.01kcal mol-1 K-1, calculate the ∆G° and the equilibrium constant at: 1. 30 °C and 2. 150 °C. b. How does ∆G° change as T increases? c. How does Keq change as T increases?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
5:02m

Watch next

Master Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:02
Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.
Johnny Betancourt
286
1
7
06:55
Intermediates vs. Transition States
Johnny Betancourt
554
2
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.