6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
Problem 6a
The molecule A undergoes a three-step reaction to make B, where the first step is rate determining. Conversely, C can be produced by A in a two-step reaction where the second step is rate determining. Show a reaction coordinate diagram for each reaction, making it clear that the reaction to make C is faster than the reaction to make B.
