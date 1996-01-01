6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
Problem 5f
(•••) Keto–enol tautomerism is a reaction we discuss in detail in Chapter 19. Estimate the equilibrium constant of this reaction (BDE for C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol ; for C―O π bond = 85 kcal/mol).
