Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsGibbs Free Energy
Problem 4d
Textbook Question

The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol (CH3)3C—Cl Tert-butylchloride + CH3—OH methanol —> (CH3)C—OCH3 methyltert-butylether + HCl is found to follow the rate equation rate= Kr[(CH3)3C—Cl] c. What is the kinetic order overall?

Verified Solution
