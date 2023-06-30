Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsGibbs Free Energy
Problem 9b
How will the rate of the reaction between bromomethane and hydroxide ion be affected if the following changes in concentration are made? a. The concentration of the alkyl halide is not changed and the concentration of the nucleophile is tripled.

