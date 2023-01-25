The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol
(CH3)3C—Cl Tert-butylchloride + CH3—OH methanol —> (CH3)C—OCH3 methyltert-butylether + HCl
is found to follow the rate equation
rate= Kt[(CH3)3C—Cl]
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to tert-butyl chloride?
