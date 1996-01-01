6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
(•••) Looking ahead In Chapter 5, we explain that the equilibrium constant (Kₑ_q) for a reaction can be calculated based on the difference in energy between reactants and products, according to the following equation: Kₑ_q = e ^ -∆E/RT Using this equation, calculate the equilibrium constant for the 'reaction' shown. [For the rest of the book, if not otherwise specified, assume room temperature (298K).]
