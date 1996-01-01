6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
Problem 5j
A certain process has ∆H° = 11.7 kcal/mol and AS° = +33cal/mol•K . That is, this reaction has an unfavorable enthalpy but a favorable entropy term. At what temperature will the process be neither favored nor disfavored?
