6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
2:53 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The rate constant for the uncatalyzed reaction of two molecules of glycine ethyl ester to form glycylglycine ethyl ester is 0.6 M - 1s - 1. In the presence of Co2+, the rate constant is 1.5 * 106 M - 1s - 1. What rate enhancement does the catalyst provide?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice