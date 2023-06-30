Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcid Base Equilibrium
Problem 2g
a. For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products): 1. CH3CH2OH+NH3⇌CH3CH2O−++NH4 or CH3OH+NH3⇌CH3O−++NH4 2. CH3CH2OH+NH3⇌CH3CH2O−++NH4 or CH3CH2OH+CH3NH2⇌CH3CH2O−+CH3N+H3

