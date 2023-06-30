a. For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1. CH3CH2OH+NH3⇌CH3CH2O−++NH4 or CH3OH+NH3⇌CH3O−++NH4
2. CH3CH2OH+NH3⇌CH3CH2O−++NH4 or CH3CH2OH+CH3NH2⇌CH3CH2O−+CH3N+H3
