Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcid Base Equilibrium
Problem 11a
Which of the following reactions favor formation of the products? (For the pKa values necessary to solve this problem, see Appendix I. Recall that the equilibrium favors formation of the weaker acid; see Section 2.5.) CH3MgBr + NH3 <--> CH4 + H2NMgBr CH3MgBr + CH3NH2 <--> CH4 + CH3NHMgBr CH3MgBr + HC‚CH <--> CH4 + HC‚CMgBr

