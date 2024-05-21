3. Acids and Bases
pKa
Problem 12
For each of the following reactions, suggest which solvent(s) would be compatible with the acids and bases involved. (We will ignore any other possible reactions for now.) Your choices of solvents are pentane, diethyl ether, ethanol, water, and ammonia. Refer to [APPENDIX 4 <IMAGE>] for any needed values of pKa, or estimate them.
c. <IMAGE> + [CH3CH2SH2]+ —> <IMAGE> + CH3CH2SH
d. NaNH2 + (CH3)3C—OH —> NH3 + (CH3)3C—ONa
