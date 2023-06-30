Which of the following reactions favor formation of the products? (For the pKa values necessary to solve this problem, see Appendix I. Recall that the equilibrium favors formation of the weaker acid; see Section 2.5.)
CH3MgBr + H2O <--> CH4 + HOMgBr
CH3MgBr + CH3OH <--> CH4 + CH3OMgBr
