Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcid Base Equilibrium
6:21 minutes
Problem 20b
Textbook Question

Phenols are less acidic than carboxylic acids, with values of pKa around 10. Phenols are deprotonated by (and therefore soluble in) solutions of sodium hydroxide but not by solutions of sodium bicarbonate. Explain how you would use extractions to isolate the three pure compounds from a mixture of p-cresol (p-methylphenol), cyclohexanone, and benzoic acid.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
102
Was this helpful?
5:11m

Watch next

Master The 3 steps for determining the direction of acid and base equilibrium. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:11
The 3 steps for determining the direction of acid and base equilibrium.
Johnny Betancourt
268
3
5
04:
Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium
Johnny Betancourt
221
3
11
02:34
Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium
Johnny Betancourt
191
2
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.