Functional Groups

Why we need functional groups.

Alright, guys. So in the next few videos, I want to go over probably the most important concept of this chapter which is recognizing functional groups. Now, I know that you've all heard of this before, that you're gonna have to memorize some stuff you're gonna have to memorize. What's, um, molecules look like? Hopefully a few of you guys know some of these names from Gen camp, but regardless, it's gonna be fine. I'm gonna give you guys enough practice that by the end of today, you're gonna feel pretty confident with these groups. All right, so let's go ahead and get started. So what is the entire concept of functional groups? It turns out that before functional groups were categorized, what was happening is that scientists were literally just finding out finding out new molecules and they naming them after whatever they wanted. So they named them after their cat. They named them after their girlfriend. They break up with their girlfriend, and that doesn't even make sense anymore. And it was terrible. Basically, they had these entire books of just millions of molecules that just had these random names. And you can imagine that if you hate chemistry. Now, er, if you think it's challenging back, then even sucked way worse. So they decided. OK, early 19 hundreds. Let's actually make groups out of this. Let's let's figure out what these molecules do. Let's figure out if they do similar things, that we can group them together into similar sets of molecules. So now instead of me teaching you like 1000 different names, I'm only gonna teach you like 10 14. Something like that, depending on how many you need to know for your book. That's how many I'm gonna teach you. All right, So isn't that a lot better? Guys ready to start? Cool. So what we what we group them into is groups of similar functionality. So go ahead and write that down. That just means, um we group them into what they do. Okay, so there's certain types of molecules that they just all do the same thing or they all react in very similar ways. And that's how we group the
Why we need functional groups.
Recognizing different types of hydrocarbons.
How to assign degrees to carbons and hydrogens.
Determine the degree of the indicated carbons and hydrogens.
Recognizing alkyl halides.
Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides
How to recognize alcohols, amines and ethers.
How to recognize carboxylic acids, amides and esters.
The difference between aldehydes and ketones.
How to write the condensed structures for aldehydes and ketones.
How to recognize nitriles.
The difference between phenyl and benzyl groups.
Identifying Functional Groups
Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.
Recognizing sulfur compounds
