Recognizing sulfur compounds

then finally, we've got sulfur compounds. Now, why am I listing oxygen again? Because sulfur happens to be right below oxygen on the periodic table. So it's gonna make very similar structures to oxygen. Okay, So what I want you to think of is, what would the structure be like? If it was an oxygen, what would it be called? And then what is it called if it's a sulfur? So let's start off with the oxygen one. Because I know you guys can help me with these. What type of group do we make if it's terminal? Basically, if the always at the end of a carbon chain, what is it called? Good job. That's called an alcohol. You got this. All right. How does its internal meaning that the O is sandwiched between two carbons hit? We just talked about this e sir. R o r scary stuff. Right, So there we go. We have our terminal alcohol terminal. Oh, is that alcohol internal? Oh, isn't either. Ok, so now let's talk about the sulfur sulfur. Like I said right underneath. Oh, so it's still wanna have to bonds. It's gonna make very similar compounds. If the s is terminal. It's gonna instead be called instead of alcohol, it's gonna be called a file. Okay, So, Thile instead of alcohol, and then instead of an ether, if it's on the inside, meaning it has carbons on both sides, it's gonna be called a sulfide. Okay, so these air just memory names that you literally need to memorize. You don't necessarily need to know degrees for these, but if you were asked the degree of a file, it would be the same way as an alcohol. So this would be what we would actually call a primary file because it has only one carbon attached to that carbon.

