How to write the condensed structures for aldehydes and ketones.

So now I want to talk about the condemned structures, So the condensed abbreviations for these can be a little bit confusing. So for key tone, it's actually just gonna be. And so this could get this can get confusing. Sometimes it's gonna be see. Oh, see? Okay. And what that means is that sometimes your professor is gonna be nice enough and give you see dull. Bon O c. Okay, that means that kind of helps you that this is a carbon. You'll okay, but sometimes they're just going to say C O c. And they're gonna expect you to know that this is a that there's a double bond. Oh, in between. Okay, now some you guys must be wondering. Well, how is that different from a f from an ether, then? Because an ether is r o r. Remember, How is C o. C different from our own are because remember that if it was an ether, ether would be ch two. Oh, ch two and then the rest of the art group are here and are here. Notice that both of those carbons would have to h is coming off of them. Okay. Whereas for the carbon right here. That carbon is never gonna have h is coming off of it. So that means that the our group is gonna be directly attached to a carbon that does not have any hydrogen on it. So basically, the carbon that I'm looking at is right here. I tried to use a different color. That carbon right there is never gonna have hydrogen. So that's the difference. Instead of saying, C h 20 is just gonna say CEO. And when you see the CEO that told you this is a key tone and not out and not a and not an ether, this would be either down here, by the way, not trying to confuse you, that would be our our would be an ether. Okay, So, like I said, I'm kind of going above and beyond here. Hopefully, your professor gives it to you like this. If they give it to you like that, then we're fine because you have the job on there. It's very easy. But if they give it to you like this, then you need to look at the fact that it's C o. Meaning. See? Double bond. Oh, all right. Awesome. So then finally, alga hide kind of sucks to the abbreviation for alga hide. It is probably one of the worst ones in organic chemistry, and it's C H. O. Okay. How does that make sense? I do not even know. I think of it like a choo choo train like it's Chou. Alright, so there's really not a good way to memorize Thio. Remember it other than just to memorize it. I still have students in or go to that will forget that C H o is an alga high. So I would just say, committed to memory, make sure you don't get confused. All right, make sure that you just like, give extra special attention to Al hides.

