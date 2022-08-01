How to recognize alcohols, amines and ethers.

So for the next six functional groups, what I want to do is I want to kind of clarify something. Have you guys heard this word? Carbon? Neil? Maybe your professor calls it Carbonnel. Totally fine. However you want to say it, that's fine. In fact, you're probably going to notice this semester that I'm going to say some things very different from the way you're. Professor says it may, because Professor speaks a different language, mostly as a first language. Or also just because, you know, people have different ways of saying these molecules. Okay, but so I'm just gonna say Carbonell Carbon Neil looks like this. It's a C double bond. Oh, okay. Anna Carbonell is not a functional group, okay? It is only a component of many functional groups. So if I say the word Carbonell, that doesn't mean that that's a functional group. It just means that's a part of the functional group. Okay, so I'm gonna go ahead and talk first about functional groups without carbon eels, and then we're gonna add some carbon deals and see how that changes them. Okay, so the first one not first Sorry. The third one that we're gonna talk about today is alcohol's alcohols are defined as r. O H any carbon group that's attached to an O. H. And there's lots of different alcohols. But the important thing to know is that the way that you named the degree on them is the same as H is once again. Okay, so now we know that alcohol. Hey, lights and alcohols are both named exactly the same in terms of degrees. Okay, so here I haven't alcohol for you. Please don't try to drink this alcohol. This would probably kill you. OK, The only alcohol that's safe for drinking is ethanol. Even if you just take off one carbon to make methanol, it's toxic. 50 g of that in your dead. Okay, so So they're not all fun and games. Okay? We actually used these in the lab a lot. So what type of alcohol would this be, though? What do you guys think? So it's attached toe one carbon. That that's fine. Remember that We say that you always look at the carbon that that carbon is attached to. That carbon is attached. Onley one carbon. Okay, this is the same as hydrogen. So this is gonna be a primary alcohol, okay? And that's how we categorize it. All right, I'm gonna give you guys more practice with this later. Okay? Then let's talk about the next functional group A means Okay, so it means the way that they work is that they actually have carbon groups directly attached to the end. Which means that there's a lot of different types of means that you could have one of the most common would just be having end h three. Okay, that's the type of a mean. But if you add our groups to it, that's also to me. And so if I had r N H two that is also in a mean If I switched out hydrogen for ours, that will still be in a mean. So then let's say that I had are two n h. That just means I'm taking one of the h is and I'm replacing with the R. And then finally I could even have are three. And and that would also all of these would be types of a means. Okay, as long as basically it is a carbon group carbon or hydrogen attached to a nitrogen. That would be in a mean. Okay, So what I want to do here is talk about the degrees. Okay. This is an example of an amine. Anytime you see, just a nitrogen single bonded, two carbons. You're in. Good luck. That's Inamine. Alright. The way that we Oh man. So I just realized that their typos here. So I'm gonna go ahead and scratch those out. Okay? The degree of the amine and the degree of the amad. Sorry about that. Okay. So go ahead and scraps those out. Sorry, my bad. But the degree of the amine is actually determined the same way as carbon. Okay, so in this case, that's why I have a star next to it. Because I want you guys to remember this. This trips everyone up where they think that the amine is named like the alcohol. Hey, lie or whatever. So you get them mixed up. So what that means is that the primary secondary tertiary is based on how maney carbons are directly attached to the end, not to the carbon that's attached to the end. So in this case, what type of a mean? Would this be right here? This ring structure What kind of a mean, This would be a secondary amine. Okay? And the reason is because the end is directly attached toe carbons. So this one is basically considered, like a carbon instead of like a hydrogen. Alright, keep that in mind, and that's a huge distinction. Okay, then finally we have ether. Okay? Ether is abbreviated. Are oh, are an easy way that I always remembered. It is I'm an ether roar. That was awkward, right? So anyway, I'm an ether. Your skerry blow up either is actually do blow up, so maybe that helps you remember? All it is is an oxygen in between two carbon groups. Okay? And honestly, we don't need to name degrees for these because there's only one type. So that's it. Just remember r o r. And you're good to go

