Determine the degree of the indicated carbons and hydrogens.

So, for example, let's go ahead and start off with this age. Actually, you know what? Let's not start with age to start with carbon. Let's start off with this carbon. What type of carbon is that? The answer is that it's a primary carbon. Why is that? Because it's on Lea attached toe. One other Adam and that's a carbon. And actually, I kind of said that wrong. It's only touched toe, one other carbon. That's the biggest thing. Okay, so let's move on to this. A trait there. What type of h is that? So this age is what we call a tertiary hydrogen. Okay, The reason is because the hydrogen is attached to a carbon and I get the degree from the carbon is attached to, and that carbon is attached to three other carbons. 123 Okay, so that means that that would be a tertiary hydrant puts on a tertiary carbon. All right, let's move on. How about this bottom carbon down there? What would that be? So this would be a secondary carbon. Okay. Why? Because it's attached to two other carbon groups. Okay, what about this carbon right there? That would be what we call a Quaternary Carbon Co ordinary carbon means that all four of its bonds are single bonds to carbon. Cool. And then finally, what about this last one that I wanted to start with? This would be a primary hydrogen. Okay, Why primary? Because it's attached to a carbon that is attached toe on Lee. One other Cartman, see how that works. It's a little bit tricky. I could tell. Ah, lot of you guys thought that was gonna be a co ordinary cart co ordinary hydrogen. But that is not a co ordinary because it's not directly coming off of the ordinary carbon. Okay, it's a primary because it's coming off of a carbon, that red one that is only attached toe one other carbon. Okay, does that make sense? So it turns out that as we learn more functional groups, I'm going to teach you that as we name degrees for them. Some of them are gonna be named as hydrogen, meaning that some of them are gonna have the same degree as they would if they were hydrogen. And some of them are gonna have the same degree that they would as if they were carbons, and it's important for you guys to remember that distinction. That is one of the things that tricks people the most in functional groups, and I'm gonna teach it to you. But I'm just giving you a heads up. You need to think in terms of hydrogen and carbons that the other functional groups will make sense to you. All right, so with that said, let's go ahead and move on to the next page.

Hide transcripts