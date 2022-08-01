How to recognize carboxylic acids, amides and esters.

now what I want to do is I wanna add carbon kneels next to all of these and see how that changes them. So I'm gonna add a carbon Neil to my alcohol. I'm gonna add a carbonell to Maya mean, and I'm gonna add a carbon Neil to my ether. And I'm gonna show you guys how that changes the function Functional group. So if I add a carbon, you'll to my alcohol That means what it's gonna look like is now see double bond o with an O. H next to it. Do I see that? So basically, I'm taking the o. H. From here on, I'm just adding it next to my Carbonell. Alright. It turns out that this is going to react way different from a regular alcohol because that carbon you'll and we're actually gonna find out a lot more about that in the acids and bases chapter. Okay, So what that means is that, um, this is gonna turn into called a carb oxalic acid. This is the main acid of organic chemistry. So most of the assets that we deal with a lot of them are car oxalic acids. And what I'm gonna do for these. I'm gonna also show you guys the condensed form of writing it because this is very common. So the way that it's written is as c o. H. So if you see C o h, that's to do with car oxalic acid. Another way that it's written. It's C O to h. Okay, these are condensed abbreviations that confused a lot of students. So it's important that you guys keep in your memory. This is the memorization part. It's important that you guys memorize that C O. H is a car oxalic acid. It makes sense just by looking at it. C o h. But still you need toe. Just make sure you know it. Then we've got so basically alcohol plus a carbon deal, you got a car oxalic acid. Then let's do in a mean plus a carbon. You. Well, in this case, what I would get is I would get my carbon Neil and then I would add N h two next to it. Okay, so I'm just taking my amine from here, and I'm adding it here. All right, Well, the condensed formula for this is gonna be C o NH two or whatever that however many h is that nitrogen has And this is going to go from being in a mean, That's what we call either you could call it a meid or Amad. Okay, both. I've heard both pronunciations several times from different professors. I say Amad, but there will be some ways. Sometimes I'll even say in mind. It just depends on what's in front of it. Sometimes if the name is really long, it sounds better to say in mind. All right. So whatever I'm just trying to say, Don't be strict out the pronunciation. Just be strict about knowing what it is. Okay, so that's kind of easy Notice that I go from a mean I add a carbon deal and it goes to and image easy. Okay, the degree of the AM, it is determined the same way as a carbon. Okay, so if I gave you the following Amit, Okay, this is actually gonna be Yeah, I'll give you that, Amon. Okay, What type of amad with that beef? So this is actually what's called a cyclic amp cyclic amad. And later on in or go to, we're gonna learn that these are very important it gets the name of a lack tan. Okay, so now I'm totally just jumping ahead just to make this interesting. Okay? You do not need to know about lack Tam's yet, but I just want you guys to know that I lacked him is a type of amad. And what's the degree of it? What would what would be the degree of this amad? It would also be secondary amad so you could call it elect him or you call a secondary amad. Why? Because this nitrogen here is attached to two carbon groups. See how that works? So it's just the same as we were using for them. Mean on also the same as we're using for carbon Cool. And then you got this Last one will try to move out of the way a little bit. So we've got Esther. Esther is what forms when you add a carbon Neil and then you just take the O. R. From the ether group. Okay, So isn't that cool we get when you have taken a mean at a carbonell turns to in a mind ether. Plus the carbon eel turns into an Esther. So these names are very similar, And that's one of the ways that helps to remember You could just say, hey at a carbon deal on it becomes the one that sounds like it. So in Esther, the functional group is gonna be or the condensed formula is gonna be C O R. Okay. Anytime you see C o R. That is an Esther, there's nothing else that you really need to know about this also, it could be C 02 are okay, but other than that, I just want you to be able to recognize thes.

