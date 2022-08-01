Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.

So now we're gonna work on some groups that not all books make you know, But your book does. So we're gonna go ahead and go over them just to be safe. Alright, So ASIO chloride eso chloride. You can think of it like an alga high. But instead of having an h, it has a c l. Okay. And the actual chloride has a condensed structure of basically are C o c l. Okay, so if you ever see that, that's an ASIO chloride. We're not gonna work with these a lot in Oracle one. Okay? We're actually not going to see these again until or go to We're gonna work with them a lot, Okay? But it's cool. It's good that you guys know these ahead of time. Then you've got another one that has to do with carbon eels, and that's anhydride. Okay, sending hydrate is a little bit tricky. Think of it almost like an ether R o r. But instead of having just our groups, it has carbon deals on both sides. OK, so it turns out that the way to name it and hydride through condensed structure is pretty tricky. The way that I mean, sometimes it's just listed out exactly the way it looks. So that would be Let's just write that out. Ch three c 00 see O C h three. Okay, so you can see that was a little bit tricky. Alright, um but sometimes it's also written with the O in the middle leading off. And that's the one that I happened to see a little bit more. So that would just be that you take the oh, and then you have everything on both sides since they're the same in this case in parentheses. So then that would just be C o. And then our whatever our group you have. But that would be this Our group right here in this, Our group. Right here, Times two. And that basically tells you that you have. We're splitting this thing down the middle, and you've got one of these things and you've got the second one there. And both of them are C o R. All right, so there you go. Eso chloride and hydride. You're not gonna tow work with these too much, but maybe just recognize them for the test

