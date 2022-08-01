The difference between aldehydes and ketones.

So now let's talk about strict Carbonell groups. These were going to be groups that these are gonna be carbon. You'll see Delavan. Those that do not have oxygen's next to them. Nitrogen is next to them. Stuff like that. All they have is carbons, Okay? And in that case, it's still not appropriate to call them carbon Neil. Instead, we're going to use the words or the names ketone and Alba hide. Okay, so what I'm gonna do here is gonna give you guys the explanation of the difference between them. Because a lot of students get stuck on What's a key tone? What's an alga high? All right, so I'm just going to show you guys really quick. A key tone is gonna be a carbon Neil that has to our groups on both sides. Okay. Whereas an alga hide is gonna have one or more. H is on one of the sides. Okay, So right there, there's the difference. And Alba hide is gonna have an H. Whereas a key tone will never have an H directly coming off of the carbon. You okay, But another way that I like to think about these because I think it helps is if you're looking just at a structure like I have right here, just like a really big structure. Another way that I want to think of it is that a key tone is an internal carbonell group, whereas an Alba hide is a terminal Carbondale group. Now, what are these words? Internal in terminal. Their location words. They're actually words that we use a lot in or go. It means is something in the middle of a chain or of a ring or something at the very end? Okay. And you can guess that terminal would be the end. So here what I have is I have three carbon eels, okay? And instead of thinking of H is and ours, we could think about internal and Terminal. So right away, how many of these carbon eels are terminal? Meaning that they that they are on the very last carbon off whatever chain there on and the answer is, two of them are terminal. This one is terminal because it's at the end of that long chain, and this one is actually also terminal cuts at the end of that branch. Does that make sense? Both of these also have in h That's not drawn. Okay, if they both have an h that's not drawn what types of carbon nails are these Alba hides is not cool. So I really don't care which definition you use. I'm just trying to give you guys multiple ways of thinking about it, All right? But I Ah, lot of times I used to it confused which one was which. And then I started just thinking Alba hides on the end. I would always say that Aldo hides on the end, and that would help me. All right, so lastly, what about this Carbonell here? This one's not terminal because it has more has an r group right there. So has more carbon coming off of one of the sides. So basically, this carbon would be this carbon. It would be internal, could surrounded by carbon on both sides. So this would be my only key tone on this molecule. Alright, so I've got my key tone. I've got my alga hides learn to recognize them. I'll give you guys practice with this. Now notice that these air Onley, ketones and alcohols IEDs because they don't have other types of Adams next them. If they had an oxygen or if they had nitrogen, then they would become the other functions that we talked about, like am IDs and stuff like that.

