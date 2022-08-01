Recognizing different types of hydrocarbons.

So let's go ahead and start off with hydrocarbons, Okay? We've talked about hydro hydrocarbons before, and these would be your single bonds, double bonds and triple bonds. Okay? There's actually more types of hydrocarbons than that, but these the ones I want to focus on right now. Okay, so we've been calling them single double triple. Now what I want you guys to refer them at us to as is Al Keynes, Al Canes and all kinds. The reason is because a double bond could exist between lots of different atoms. It could be a nitrogen nitrogen, double bond. That's not the same. So if you have a carbon carbon double bond, you should be more specific. And you should say that that is an AL Keen. In case you could tell, all that's changing is really one letter A e y. Okay, so, as you get further in the alphabet, you're adding more bonds. Not too bad. So I want to just say a few things about carbon structures before we get into a lot of functional groups. Because if you understand the carbon structures really well, the other one is gonna be easy. First of all, it turns out that all carbon groups, regardless of their size, can be symbolized using what's called in our group. Okay, this is something that we use every single day in or go. All it means is this your our group is part of my French, the I don't give a shit about this part group. Okay? It means that you have a particular part of the molecule that you're focusing on and everything else that you don't really care about, especially if there's a big molecule. If you're just going to say that's a are OK, that's just means it's a carbon group, that it could be 100 carbons long. I don't care about that part of the molecule. I'm just gonna write in our instead. Cool. We use that literally every single day in or go. All right, Um, when an Al Cane is this is so this is a separate thing. When Al Kane is attached to a greater carbon chain, it's given a Y l. Suffolk's Okay, So what that means is that an Al cane, if it's a branch off of a bigger chain, it actually becomes an Al khial. Okay, so here have shown you an example where I have a six carbon chain with a one carbon branch coming off of it. The biggest chain is gonna be referred to as the Al Cane, whereas the smaller branches gonna be referred to as the alcohol. Okay, so that's something to keep in mind that you put that y el whenever it's a branch, okay?

