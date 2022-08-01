The difference between phenyl and benzyl groups.

then finally, we have benzene. I've been avoiding benzene for a while now. I haven't really talked a lot about it, but now I wanna I wanna give it some attention. So bending is a type of aromatic compound. Okay, we will not learn about aromatic compounds until or go to, so I'm not going to explain what that means. I'm just gonna ask you to know that that exists, okay? That's when we actually get to the fun stuff in or go to write. But for right now, just know, be able to recognize it and actually has two different names when it's a branch on a larger chain. Okay, if it's just by itself, like the clutch logo. Okay, If you just see it by itself, that's Benzie. Just say that that's benzene, or you can also call it aromatic. But when it's on part of a larger chain, it gets its own types of branch names. So, for example, when it's directly attached to a our group, the name doesn't isn't bending anymore. It turns into fennel okay, And fennel indicates that I have a benzene directly coming off of a chain. The way that we write in condensed formula. A lot of times, it's as C six h six. Okay, I'm sorry I messed that one up to see such six h five. Okay, because it has one hydrogen missing because directly attached to a large our group. Okay? And then also, it could be abbreviated as p h. Okay, But this isn't the ph that you saw in acid in bases where you have, like, ah, lower case p in a big H. This is like both of them are lower case. Okay, Cool. And then if there happens to be an extra ch two group, um, just like in between the benzene and the ring, Then it gets even a different name. And that name is Benzel. Okay, Now, this one to me is counterintuitive. Because if I were writing organic chemistry from the very beginning and I saw a benzene group on a chain, I would say, Oh, that's a benzel group, because alcohol, alcohol, like al cane alcohol. So I would say benzene, benzel. That makes sense. But it turns out that for some reason, they decided to name the one directly attached to it as fennel. And the one that's one carbon away as Benzel. So it's kind of flipped from what you would think. That's why I want to point out that Benzel is always has that CH two in the middle the way that we would abbreviate it is as ch two c six h five. So notice that there's that CH two in there and then it's also abbreviated as bien. Okay, not often, but I have seen that before, So I got this long chain with to bend genes on it, and I want you guys to tell me which one is the fennel? Which one's the Benzel. So go ahead and look at it for a second and then let me know. So this one would be the fennel because it's directly attached right here. And then this one would be the Benzel because it has one carbon in the middle. It has an extra C H. Two. Does that make sense? So that's a benzel on a fennel, and that's the way we're gonna use them when we're naming benzene on rings

