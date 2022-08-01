Recognizing alkyl halides.

So our next functional group is the alcohol. Hey, lied. And the alcohol. I really tells you what it is, right at the beginning, alcohol has to do with carbon. So that would be in our Remember that I said our could be used for any carbon group. And hey, lied is a halogen. So I remember that the letter that we used for halogen is X. So the abbreviation for an alcohol Haley is our ex. Anytime you see Rx, we're talking about an alcohol hate light. Okay, so, like I say right here, it's any our group that's a directly attached to a halogen ocular. Hey, Light. This is a very important functional group for or go one especially, and the degree of the alcohol. Because remember, I told you were talking about degrees here is gonna be determined the same way as a hydrogen. Okay, so remember, how did we determine degrees with hydrogen? We would look at the carbon it's attached to and say, How many other carbons is it attached to? Okay, so here I have three different alcohol highlights for you. You could tell these air all carbon groups. I'm gonna call this one a B and C thes air. All halogen is directly attached. Are. And now what I want you guys to do is tell me if their primary secondary or tertiary. Okay, so go ahead and look at the first one. Tell me, what do you guys think?

