So night trial. This is This is a functional group that I really never have problems teaching because it's so weird. Basically, it's so much different from the others. It's just gonna be see Triple Bond n It starts with N, and it has an Internet. So it's a night trial, and the abbreviation for this in condensed formula is just CN Okay, so that makes it really easy. If you ccn, that just means see trouble Bond n.

Hide transcripts