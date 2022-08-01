Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry2. Molecular RepresentationsFunctional Groups

Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides

Johnny Betancourt
341
3
6
Was this helpful?
so the way we were determined, as I look at the carbon that is attached when I say how many other carbons is it attached to one? So this is gonna be a primary. Al Kyohei lied. Okay, so now let's look at the second one. B. What kind of alcohol it is that that's gonna be a tertiary alcohol, Haley. Why? Because I look at the carbon it's attached to. And I say, how many other carbons is it attached to? 123 tertiary. Okay, lastly, we have let her see. Go ahead and figure out if that which one that is. So this one would be secondary. Ocular. Hey, light. Okay. The reason is because, my bro mean is attached to a carbon that has three bonds. But only two of them are two carbons. That was the thing that might have gotten you a little bit tripped up. Maybe you said tertiary because you forgot that this is a hydrogen. Hydrogen is don't count. All I look at is how many other carbons is that carbon attached, you see? So this is actually not that hard. Once you learn how to do it for hydrogen, aka highlights or the same exact thing. Now what's cool is that by naming the degree we actually group these together in terms of their functionality. It turns out that primary alcohol slides react in a much different way from tertiary alcohol highlights. And by grouping them like this, we can actually have very predictable reactions that we can run based on saying Okay, we want a primary here. We want to tertiary there, it's gonna change it.
01:49
Why we need functional groups.
Johnny Betancourt
373
6
3
02:13
Recognizing different types of hydrocarbons.
Johnny Betancourt
315
3
7
01:35
How to assign degrees to carbons and hydrogens.
Johnny Betancourt
260
1
02:42
Determine the degree of the indicated carbons and hydrogens.
Johnny Betancourt
316
1
3
01:12
Recognizing alkyl halides.
Johnny Betancourt
362
2
3
01:30
Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides
Johnny Betancourt
341
3
6
05:11
How to recognize alcohols, amines and ethers.
Johnny Betancourt
260
1
18
04:30
How to recognize carboxylic acids, amides and esters.
Johnny Betancourt
306
3
6
03:08
The difference between aldehydes and ketones.
Johnny Betancourt
415
1
8
02:42
How to write the condensed structures for aldehydes and ketones.
Johnny Betancourt
272
1
10
00:27
How to recognize nitriles.
Johnny Betancourt
201
1
03:14
The difference between phenyl and benzyl groups.
Johnny Betancourt
398
1
4
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Johnny Betancourt
189
1
10
01:57
Recognizing acyl chlorides and anhydrides.
Johnny Betancourt
230
1
3
01:41
Recognizing sulfur compounds
Johnny Betancourt
188
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.