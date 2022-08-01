Assigning Degrees to Alkyl Halides

so the way we were determined, as I look at the carbon that is attached when I say how many other carbons is it attached to one? So this is gonna be a primary. Al Kyohei lied. Okay, so now let's look at the second one. B. What kind of alcohol it is that that's gonna be a tertiary alcohol, Haley. Why? Because I look at the carbon it's attached to. And I say, how many other carbons is it attached to? 123 tertiary. Okay, lastly, we have let her see. Go ahead and figure out if that which one that is. So this one would be secondary. Ocular. Hey, light. Okay. The reason is because, my bro mean is attached to a carbon that has three bonds. But only two of them are two carbons. That was the thing that might have gotten you a little bit tripped up. Maybe you said tertiary because you forgot that this is a hydrogen. Hydrogen is don't count. All I look at is how many other carbons is that carbon attached, you see? So this is actually not that hard. Once you learn how to do it for hydrogen, aka highlights or the same exact thing. Now what's cool is that by naming the degree we actually group these together in terms of their functionality. It turns out that primary alcohol slides react in a much different way from tertiary alcohol highlights. And by grouping them like this, we can actually have very predictable reactions that we can run based on saying Okay, we want a primary here. We want to tertiary there, it's gonna change it.

