How to assign degrees to carbons and hydrogens.

So then, lastly, we have to figure out giving degrees for carbon and hydrogen. Okay. And degrees just have to do with how many other things are attached to my object or to my target. Okay, so the carbon here is given a degree based on how many other carbons they're attached to. Okay, so what I do here is I say that not all carbons are the same. I care. I'm going to differentiate my carbons based on how many other carbons they're attached to. Okay, so I'm going to show you an example of that in a second. So basically the words that we use for that our primary secondary tertiary and Quaternary or these little degree symbols. All that means is it tells you how many other carbons are directly attached to that carbon. Okay, then hydrogen. Because hydrogen always have one bond. Remember that hydrogen are Onley happy with one. Whereas carbons can have a lot of different. They could have. They always have four bonds, but they could have been bonded to other things besides carbon. Okay, so hydrogen are just going to possess the same degree as the carbon that they're attached to. So What that means is, if I have a tertiary carbon, that means it's attached to three other carbons. The hydrogen that's on that tertiary carbon would be called a tertiary hydrogen as well, because it's a hydrogen of a tertiary carbon. Does that make sense? So what? I want us to dio. I know that's kind of a lot to take in. I have these five circles. I want you guys to identify one at a time. What types? What degrees of hydrogen and carbons we're dealing with in this molecule that's gonna help a lot for the next page of functional groups.

