Determining Priorities

So this example should have been really easy for you guys. First of all, the Carl Center was right in the middle. We did have four different groups because even though we have two carbons meaning that we're gonna have to use a playoff system, they're not exactly the same. One is a metal group, and one is an ethyl group. So this does count as a Carl center. Um, because we have a tie. We should use the playoff system for those, but right away, I know that my number four priority is gonna be my h. I also know that my number one priority is gonna be the Oh, so really, I just need to do the playoff system for number, for priority to Priority three. Now, some of you guys might already be able to do this in your head, but I just want to be really careful since we just learned this to do it really clearly, I've got a blue sea, I've got a red sea. The blue sea is attached to three. H is because it's a metal group. Okay, the Red Sea is attached toe one carbon and two ages, and I'll just draw those. Each is out so you can see. So which one won the red Carbon one? This is my I'm sorry. This is my to and this is my three. So we've got our priorities. Let's move on to the next rule.

