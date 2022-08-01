R and S Naming- Step 2

So Step two deals with a really common issue that we face with RNs naming, which is that sometimes you're gonna be comparing your atoms and you have a tie because two of them have identical atomic weights. Well, what do you do in that situation? Well, if you do have a tie between your atomic weights or then we're going to do is we're gonna compare the next set of atoms that they're both attached to and basically have a playoff system. OK, in the playoff system, we look at the next immediate atoms that they're both attached to. And then we compare those atomic weights and you say, Well, which of these is bigger? Which of these is heavier and that's gonna be the winner. So let's go ahead and apply this to an example. First of all, I really hope that you guys can identify the carnal center here. Yeah, so you should be getting a little bit better at this. It's their That's it. Okay. And now we have to figure out. First of all, are there any issues with step one in terms of are we able to name these priorities easily? Okay, so let's kind of just do the first step, which you just figure out what all the atoms are. Well, I noticed that right away I have an issue because two of the atoms that are attached to my Carl center are the same. I haven't oxygen and oxygen. Okay, now, if I compare both of those in the periodic table, I'm obviously gonna get equal atomic masses. So that means I'm definitely enough to use a playoff there, no matter what. But let's continue. Maybe the other atoms, we can figure out what order there in. Well, this is a carbon, because that's a carbon group in our group and e t look that up on the periodic table, you're not gonna find it, because that stands for Ethel. That really just stands for ch two ch three. I've got another two way tie. Guys, I've got another to a tie between this carbon and this carbon, so I'm definitely having some issues with rule number one. Okay, now, there is one thing that we could do even before this playoff system. What I can safely say is that my oxygen are going to get positions one and two and my carbons are going to get positions three and four, right? Because oxygen's air bigger than carbon. Okay, that's just common sense. But I don't know which order they're gonna be in in order to figure out the order after his playoffs. So let's do the oxygen playoff first. This is for spots one and two. So this will be my red oxygen. This will be my blue oxygen. Okay, So what is my oxygen attached to the red one? It's attached immediately to an age. What is the blue oxygen attached to you that's immediately attached to M E? What is m e stand for? That's a method group. Okay, so method group is CH three, so it's attached to a C. Okay, so in the playoff system, I look at what's in the bracket. Okay? It's almost like March madness or something, but it's just a lot more boring, and you can't win money from it. Unfortunately, at least I haven't developed that that way to make money yet. Um, s O. But which one is gonna win inside of that bracket? It's gonna be the carbon because carbon is heavier than hydrogen. Right? So we've got a clear winner. This is my number one. And this is like number two. Okay. Makes sense So far, both my oxygen's beat my carbons, but the metal beats the h. So let's move on to the carbons. So I'm gonna do the same thing, and you're gonna do, like, a color system. This will continue to be my blue carbon. I'll make this one green. Okay, So what I want to do is that notice that for oxygen, oxygen is only touched A One more thing. But carbon always has three bonds, so I'm gonna draw all three. So for my blue one, what are the three additional bonds besides the Kyle Center? Because you never go backwards. You only go forwards. What are the three atoms that that carbon is attached to? Well, it's attached toe one carbon on one side. Let's just say that that is the left side. It's attached to another carbon on the right side. And then it's also attached to an H that wasn't drawn. So I'm gonna draw that. I'm gonna put that here. So that's what's in my bracket there. Those are the three additional atoms attached to the carbon. Not look at green. Okay, So, green. Once again, I'm not gonna look at the Kyle center. I'm just gonna move forward. Green is attached to well, to h is because it's ch two and then ch three. It's also attached to this carbon here because obviously it's a chain, right? So it needs to be attached. What we tend to do for bracket is we put biggest Adam's first. So instead of writing, this is h h C. I would actually write this as C h h. And it just makes it easier to compare the brackets and see who wins. So now I know that I had a tie between the carbons. If I move into the bracket, is there a winner? Well, if you look at the first Adam, there's still a tie. They're both attached to carbon. But if you look at the second set, this is where your winner is determined. Okay. Came down to the wire. It was a close game, but I'm sorry, Green, you lost. All right. So that means that my blue is gonna be number three and my green is going to be the biggest loser at number four. And see how we systematically did that with a playoff system. Okay, so that's all there is to it. We'll practice it more. Don't worry, but those are the basics.

