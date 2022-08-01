Determining Priorities

So this one wasn't so bad either. The Cairo center is right here on the side. And one thing I just want to show you guys is that this really is a Carl center. Obviously, the to substitue INTs are different from each other. You guys might have been confused by the ring, but notice that one side of the ring is different from the other. For example, the blue side. It takes me two carbons to get to the double bond. Whereas on the green side, I immediately have a double bond right when I leave that Karl center. So that means that that ring is not perfectly symmetrical. So both sides of this ring do count as different groups. Okay, so now we just have to do priorities. Okay. My number one priority is gonna be the nitrogen. It has to be because nitrogen is heavier than carbon. But notice that once again, I'm gonna have a three way tie between. And Adam, I have a blue carbon. I have a red carbon and I have a green carbon. Okay, So how did you guys figure this out? Hopefully you guys use playoffs, So the green carbon we're gonna use the double bond counts twice rule. So I'm gonna say it's attached to a carbon. Ah, carbon and an h. The red carbon is attached to one carbon. And to h is those ages air right here. And the blue one is a metal. So we know that methods are on lea attached to hydrogen and those of your priorities right there. So our priorities were that green was my to read is my three. And now, in this case, my methyl group is actually my number four. Okay, So hydrogen doesn't always have to be your fourth meaning. Let me say that back. Let me say that the other way, your fourth doesn't necessarily need to be hydrogen. Right? If you don't have any, hydrogen is by themselves in your Carl center. You're just going to go with whichever group is the biggest loser. That's your number four. Okay, If you happen to have a hydrogen, then of course, that's gonna be your biggest loser because there's nothing smaller than it. Okay, so let's move on to the next step

