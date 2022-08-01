R and S Naming- Step 1

All right. So our first step starts off pretty easy. What it states is that you're gonna have to assign priorities to the four atoms on a carol center based on their atomic mass in the periodic table. So let's break that down a little bit more. First of all, notice that I underlined four atoms. Why specifically is it the number four? Because, remember, the definition of a Kyle center was any atom that has four different groups. So what I'm basically just saying here is that you find those four different groups and you give them priorities. How? Based on their mass in the periodic table. Okay, so let's just go ahead and look at this molecule to kind of get started with this rule. First of all, do you guys were you guys able to find? And Adam here? That would count as a carl center, because that's always gonna be the first step. Locate your carl center. So do you see one? Maybe an Adam. That's four different. Yeah. You found it. It's this one right here. Remember, I can use a star to represent a carol center. Awesome job. Notice that that carbon has four completely different atoms coming off of it. It has oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen. What's that stick? Obviously, that would be a carbon. Okay, Perfect. So you've got four different atoms. This is definitely a Tyrell center. So we've got the first step down. The second step is that we need to assign priorities based on the periodic table. This might be the point of the video that you want to pause and grab a periodic table and then rush back over here. But we could also use this to remember our big seven. So remember that the Big seven is just a method to remember some of the most important Adams on the periodic table. Remember that the way you do this is we just draw literally a big seven, okay? And then you split the big seven into seven boxes, and then we would just fill these out in order of the atoms on the upper right hand side of the periodic table. So remember that we always start off with Carvin, okay? And then we go to nitrogen oxygen flooring. Now we're in the halogen, and we have to go down. So be flooring, chlorine roaming iodine. That's our Big Seven. Okay? Obviously, this isn't comprehensive, but it's a great reference point, even for all the other atoms on the periodic table. Okay, so now I'm just gonna trust you guys that either you're looking at the big seven that I just drew or you have a periodic table. Let's go ahead and assigned priorities. So my first question to you is which one will get the highest priority out of these four different atoms? Which one is the highest? According to atomic mass, it has to be the oxygen, right, Because we said that we have four different atoms. Oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon. Okay, so this is gonna be my number one priority because it has the highest weight on the periodic table. Okay, I don't have any of the heavier atoms. So now, if that's number one, which one is number two? Number two has to be nitrogen because it's a little bit lighter. So it's going to get my two. Which one's number three has to be carbon. So, carbons. My number three and just you guys know if you ever see a hydrogen, that's always gonna be your four. Okay? Because nothing is lighter than hydrogen, right? So you could always just draw for there immediately if you just wanna get good at it. Okay, so that was the first step, guys, it's just look at your periodic table. If you need to draw your big Seven and go ahead, compare priorities. Not so bad, Right? Let's move on to the next step.

