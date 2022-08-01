R and S Naming- Step 5

step Number four is really easy to use, but it has a major limitation, which is that it on Lee works if you're number four is on the dash. And guess what your professor is often going to give you molecules where your number four is not on the dash. It might be on the front, or it might be on the side. Why would he do such a thing? Obviously, to make your life harder. Okay, so in that case, you're gonna have to move down to step five. Which step five is kind of like your contingency plan. Okay, If you're number four, last priority group is not in the back, Which I'm sorry to tell you is most of the time. Okay, Then we're gonna have to make an adjustment because it turns out that the method we use for step four is actually the easiest way to figure this out. But my number four needs to be on the dash in order to use it. So we're gonna do is we're gonna cheat a little bit, and we're going to swap number four with whatever is on the dash already. Okay. Meaning that whatever numbers on the dash. Let's say it's two or three. We're going to redraw those numbers and swap them so that we can pretend like number four is on the dash. Even though it really isn't on the dash. We're just gonna pretend now there's no free lunch were cheating here. I just told you, this is like a game of make believe. We're gonna pretend like the four is on the back, even though it isn't. So. In order to make up for that, we're gonna have to swap whatever sign we get to make up for the fact that we swapped the groups. Okay, so this is really easy. It just means that if you trace your path and it looks like our you're actually gonna give, it s if it looks like an s, you're actually going to give it an arm. Okay, so let's go ahead and do an example where we bring down the priorities from before and see how it works out. Remember that this was number one. Number two, number three and number four. Okay, so is my number four on the dash. No, it's not. It's actually in the front. So what are we going to do well in order to use the system from before. I have to swap out the rule. Says the number four has to swap with whatever's on the dash. What's on the dash? One. Okay. Now I wanna warn you guys against other methods of doing this. Some online tutorials, like YouTube, whatever or even your professor will sometimes tell you to redraw the molecule with this pretend switch. I think that's really unnecessary. And that's really confusing. It's a lot easier just to swap out the numbers. Okay, So I'm gonna scratch out for we know that that's moving to the back. We're gonna scratch out one, you know, that's swapping, and I'm going to redraw just the numbers, Okay? Now that my four is in the back, I can ignore it, and I can draw my path. So my path goes. 122223321 Remember that? I ignore four. What does that look like to you? It looks like an arm. Okay. Is this actually gonna be are? No, Because I had to swap that group in the beginning, so I'm actually going to consider this to be an s is, um er okay. And that's the final answer. So this really isn't that hard. You just have to remember to swap it the end to make up for the fact they swapped at the beginning. Okay, great. Let's move on to an example.

