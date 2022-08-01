R and S Naming- Step 3

Step three is pretty straightforward. It just says if you're using the playoff system and you run into a double bond or triple bond, the double bond is going to count twice and a triple bond is going to count three times. So I think the easiest way to relate to this is just to do an example. So archival center is where right here. And let's kind of figure out those four different atoms that we've been doing so far. So we have an H. So obviously, we can already tell what priority that's gonna be right out of the four numbers. Which one is it gonna be for automatically? Good job. Okay, But these other three, let's figure out I've got carbon. I've got carbon. Oh, man, I have a three way tie, guys. So remember that if we have a tie where the atoms don't have different atomic weights, we have to use the playoff system. But now, on top of that, I have a slightly more complicated situation because some of these carbons have double bonds on them. So let's figure out how to do the bracket playoff system like before. So let's do I'd say the easier one first, which is the blue carbon. So the blue carbon, I would say, What are the three atoms that are attached to it? Well, I definitely have to. H is coming off of it and have another carbon. So I'm gonna put in order of atomic mass carbon h h. So that wasn't so bad. We're used to doing that. Now let's look at the red one. The red carbon is a little bit tricky because the red carbon noticed it only has one h coming off of it, and it has a carbon over here. But notice that it's double bonded to that carbon. So basically, we're gonna count that as two separate bonds. Why? Because we need to account for all three bonds of the carbon makes so to me. Ah, double bond to carbon. Is Justus good as to bonds to carbon? So I'm gonna put carbon carbon. So those both of those counts as the double bond and hydrogen. And then finally, I've got green, which is even a little bit crazier because notice that green is actually attached to two carbons, but one of them is single bonded, and one of them is double bonded. So you guessed it. You're just gonna add that up together? The green is attached toe all carbon C C C. Two from the double bond, one from the single bond. Does that make sense and noticed that I'm always moving forwards? I'm never moving backwards towards the Carl center. So now that we've applied that double bond rule, of course, this would also apply with triple bonds. I just don't have one drawn. Okay. What are our priority is gonna be? Well, green is gonna be number one Read would be number two Blue would be number three. Okay, so I'm just gonna write thes here, one to three and then obviously or hydrogen is number four.

