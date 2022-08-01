Why stereoisomers need their own naming system.

So now that we understand what a Carl center is and we know how to recognize them on molecules, it's important that we know how to name them. So if you remember back to when I first taught you guys about just simple al que nomenclature, we talked about the AIPAC naming system. And what I told you was that according Toa AIPAC protocol, every single molecule in the universe needs to get its own unique name. That's kind of the point of AIPAC that now we have a systematic way to name every single molecule. Well, now that we've learned about stereo I summers meaning molecules that possess Cairo centers, that means that those sterilized ever since they have different shapes, they're gonna need to be included in the system somehow because they have a distinctive difference. Well, it turns out that all we have to do is we're gonna use the same AIPAC names from before, but we're gonna add just one extra step to account for those Carol centers. And that extra step is called the con angled pre log nomenclature. I know that name blows. So what we're gonna be doing is we're not gonna be using that name so much. That's kind of the technical name that's in your book. I like to just call it the R and s naming system. Okay, you'll understand why it's called RNs in the second. But for right now, just kind of take my word for it that you don't need to say Con angle pre log in class. You could just say R N s and everyone will know what you're talking about. So in order to learn this one extra step, it's actually kind of a five step process. So what we'll be doing this will just be I'll be teaching you one step at a time with the molecule so that you can apply it and see exactly how how to use that rule. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started with our first step

Hide transcripts