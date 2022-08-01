R and S Naming- Step 4

So finally, in Step four, we're gonna learn how to name these guys. So step four starts off by saying that if your last priority group is in the back, I'm not even gonna read the rest yet. Let's just define that first part. The last prayer to group is always gonna be which group? Group number four. So it's actually just redefine that as four. That's the easiest way to say it. So if four is in the back now, what does the back mean in three D structures, that always means a dash. So this is actually starting off by saying that if four is on the dash, Okay, then we're gonna trace a path from the highest priority to the lowest priority. Okay, Now, what that literally means is that we're gonna draw arrows from my number one priority to my number two and from my number two priority to my number three. Okay, but remember, there's so that's from highest to lowest. Remember, there's four groups. What happens to number four? Do I also drawn arrow to that one? No, because you're always gonna ignore group number four because it's on the dash. Okay, since it's in the back of the molecule. I don't look at it. I only look at groups 12 and three. So now I trace that path. And if that path happens to look like a clockwise path, meaning, does it look in the direction that oclock would move in? Okay. Now for this, you're gonna need to know what an analog clock looks like. I know that for maybe some of you younger folks, maybe you're not used to seeing those too often, but we're just gonna have to stretch ourselves a little bit. Clockwise rotation is going to get in our letter, okay? And a counterclockwise rotation is gonna get a s letter. Hence the name R N s. Okay, so let's just use bring out that down. That example that we did before those priorities are gonna be the exact same priorities. And let's see if we can assign an R or A s to this carol center. Okay, so those priorities should be correct. This is my Carl center. So now the first thing I have to ask myself is Is my number four on the dash? Perfect. It is. So that means I can use this rule. So this next rule says I draw arrows from one to to from 2 to 3 and then finally back from 3 to 1. What about number four? I ignore it because it's in the back. I don't want to use number four. So is this a clockwise rotation or a counterclockwise rotation? This is clockwise, folks. And since it's clockwise, this is going to be considered in our ice. Um er okay, so we haven't learned how to incorporate this into the full name yet, but this is considered in our awesome right. Awesome. So let's go ahead and move on to step number five.

