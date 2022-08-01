Drawing Electron Movement

So for this next one, I also have a negative charge, but I don't have a positive charge. So can you guys tell me where you think the arrow is going to start from? The arrow should start from the negative charge. That means it should start from the end. Okay, Now the question is, where is it going to attack in the first one? It was really easy. My electro file was really easy to figure out because it just had a positive charge. But in this case, I have water. Now, remember that water is an exception where it can act as either a nuclear file or is an electric file depending on what it's reacting with. So where do you think it would attack here? I'm gonna give you a hint. The only way to know that is by drawing out die polls. So what I want you to do is draw the dye pulls on this molecule and figure out where the partial positive charge is. Once you figured that out, then you can draw the rest of this arrow. So go ahead and pause the video. Try to find the partial positive, and then draw the arrow directly touching that. Positive. I mean, directly attacking that positive. So go for it. All right, so let's just draw draw the dye polls. I had these die polls from the lone pairs. I also had these die polls pulling up towards the Oh, what that means is that the O has a partial negative because it has thes electrons moving up towards it. And then both of these ages are partial. Positive. Does that make sense? Because they're getting electrons pulled away from them. So if I were to complete this arrow, where do you think it would attack? What it's gonna attack is one of the H is because the H is the thing that has the most positive charge on the entire molecule. Does that make sense? So now that h is what's acting as my Electra file? Isn't that interesting?

