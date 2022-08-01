Identifying Bond Breaking

Now, let's look at this next one. Okay? So I'll probably just have you guys do the last one on your own. Okay? So for n notice, that end went ahead and it grabbed the H right here. So now I have to ask you guys, how maney bonds does hydrogen like to make Remember, bonding preference? What does it like to make Onley one bond? Right, We'll check it out. This hydrogen already has a bond to the oxygen. Now, what I'm doing is I'm making another bond to the nitrogen. That's my second bond. So is that hydrogen gonna be happy making to bonds? No. Is it gonna satisfy the octet? No. Remember that Hydrogen wants to have two electrons in its octet. If I make to bonds to it, it will actually have four electrons in its octet. That sucks. So in order to make this bond, what must I do? I have to break upon. Okay. So what that means is that I'm going to delete these die polls because we don't need them anymore. We don't need those anymore. Okay. In order to make that bond, I'm gonna have to break upon and the way that I break upon is I just take two electrons from the bond and I give them to the Oh, so if I make a bond, I break a bond, okay? And what that means is that now my final products are gonna look like this. I'm gonna get a H within. Oh, but now that o instead of having to lone pairs, it has three because it has the two old lone pairs that it used to have. But now it has that extra lone pair that came from the single bond. Does that make sense so far? Cool. Then finally, I have plus my ring structure with the end. But now notice that the end made a new bond to that H. So I'm just gonna draw that Now there's a stick attached to the H. Does that make sense? Where now that h came from what was attached to the O. Now the only thing we have to do is we have to add formal charges. So are there any formal charges here? Yeah, it turns out that O has too many electrons. So would have a negative charge. Okay. And in the end, already has a lone pair. It did from the beginning. So the end is perfect. The end likes its situation. Okay, so notice that in this reaction I actually exchanged Ah, hydrogen and a negative charge. This is actually an acid based reaction. But you guys just throughout the entire mechanism yourselves. So you guys, like, honestly deserved, like a pat on the back. Or you could give me a pat on the back if you want. All right. Hopefully, that wasn't too confusing. We're just doing the same thing over and over again. We're doing the first step is nuclear file to Elektra file? The second step is to break if you need to.

