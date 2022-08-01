Learning the rules of electron movement

so that first part was pretty fun, right? We just learned how to tell the difference between a non reactive molecule, which is just inert or reactive molecule, which is actually gonna try to make bonds with other molecules. Okay, on top of that, then we also learned what type of reactivity they have if they're going to react more like an electric file or a nuclear file. Well, now what I want to do is actually wanna learn. I want to teach you guys how to start drawing out these mechanisms. So what that means is we're actually gonna start drawing electron movement, and you guys are gonna be probably the first people in your class to draw as good mechanisms as we're gonna do now. But I'm not concerned. I know you guys are smart, and I think you guys are gonna like this part. So let's go ahead and get started. So reactive molecules are the ones that are going to try toe do something about their reactivity. So what that means is, if you're a non reactive molecule, your inert, you don't care. But if you're reactive, you're gonna try to share electrons with another molecule in order to become more stable. Remember that we talked about that in the first chapter. How we form molecular Orbital's in order. Thio reach a lower energy state. Okay, so it turns out that we're gonna use curved arrows to indicate the direction that these electrons air going and inorganic chemistry. That's actually a huge part of this field. A huge part of this field is just figuring out where these electrons are moving to their start here on they move over here and then what do they do? And then they move over here and those air called mechanisms. Okay, so I'm just gonna tell us right now. Ah, huge part of this course is gonna be drawing arrows and figure out where these electrons moving from. Adam. Adam! Adam. Okay, so I just want to teach you guys are remind you guys a few things about the way that electrons move. And it turns out that these rules that I'm gonna teach you are the same that we learned for residents structures. Why? Because it turns out that resonance structures are the same thing. In terms of that, we're moving electrons from one atom to another. So Let's go ahead and get started. So remember that arrows air always gonna move from regions of high electron density Too low electron density. Okay, so what that means is that we always want to start from the part of the molecule that has the most electrons and moved to a part of the molecule that doesn't have a whole lot. This is the same that we same thing that we did it in residence structures. Okay, but back when we talk about resonance structures, we didn't know about nuclear files and electro files. So now that I've taught you what a nuclear file is and what an electro file is, which one do you think is always going to be the one that starts off the arrow? Because, remember, we always start from the high area. Okay, So do we start off from the nuclear file or from the electro file? And the answer is that we're going to start off from the nuclear file, Okay, because the nuclear follows the one with the negative charge. Right? So we're always gonna have nuclear files that attack Electra files. Okay. And a huge part of organic chemistry can be summed up as saying nuclear files attack Electra files. Honestly, Like when it comes down to it, you could probably explain 50% of the reactions Just talking like that. Okay, so it's a very important point. Okay, So another thing is that each attacking arrow is going to represent two electrons that are being shared. So every time that I draw one of these arrows, that means that I'm sharing two electrons with another atom. And what that means is that after the reaction has taken place, I'm gonna replace whatever that arrow was. I'm gonna replace it with a new Sigma bond. Okay? Why is that? Because remember that a signal bond equals two electrons being shared. Okay, So what that means is that an arrow is really just a fancy way of drawing a Sigma bond in motion. That means I'm creating a new Sigma bond. Does that make sense? So far? I know it's a lot of words such just go ahead and get started. So what I want you guys to do for these reactions is I know that you don't even know what these molecules are. Really. But we do understand nuclear files, and you do understand Electra files, and we also understand how electrons move. Now we kind of know. So what I want you guys to do first of all, is determined the initial direction of electron movement by drawing the very first arrow of each mechanism. Even though we don't know what's going on here, it's okay because you could just follow the general rule of nuclear following Electra five.

