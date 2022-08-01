Drawing Electron Movement

So in this case, I have a negative charge and I have a positive charge. Where do you think my arrow is going to start from my arrows going to start from the negative charge? Because remember that we always start from the nuclear fault or the area of high density. So what that means is that my arrow starts from the negative. Where do you think it's going to go to? Well, it's going to go to the area of least electron, So that means that it's gonna actually try to attack that carbon right there. Because what's going on is that the negative has too many electrons. And it's saying, Hey, I want Thio, Go ahead and and link up to a positive charge in order to neutral out and to balance out. Does that make sense? So the first arrow of mechanism is negative to positive. Does that make sense? So far, that's very similar to what we did in resonant structures. Except now I have a full negative in a full positive, Okay?

