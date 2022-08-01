Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism

Drawing Electron Movement

Johnny Betancourt
253
1
5
Was this helpful?
So in this case, I have a negative charge and I have a positive charge. Where do you think my arrow is going to start from my arrows going to start from the negative charge? Because remember that we always start from the nuclear fault or the area of high density. So what that means is that my arrow starts from the negative. Where do you think it's going to go to? Well, it's going to go to the area of least electron, So that means that it's gonna actually try to attack that carbon right there. Because what's going on is that the negative has too many electrons. And it's saying, Hey, I want Thio, Go ahead and and link up to a positive charge in order to neutral out and to balance out. Does that make sense? So the first arrow of mechanism is negative to positive. Does that make sense? So far, that's very similar to what we did in resonant structures. Except now I have a full negative in a full positive, Okay?
05:14
How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.
Johnny Betancourt
485
2
7
01:55
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
331
1
8
01:17
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
340
1
10
02:39
How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
366
1
4
01:49
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
358
1
10
02:48
How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
251
2
7
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
348
1
20
04:03
Learning the rules of electron movement
Johnny Betancourt
307
1
5
00:51
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
253
1
5
01:47
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
240
1
6
01:40
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
223
1
3
01:20
Why we need to break bonds sometimes.
Johnny Betancourt
231
2
1
01:17
The two ways to break bonds.
Johnny Betancourt
245
2
01:39
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
222
2
6
02:31
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
256
3
9
02:55
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
201
3
14
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.