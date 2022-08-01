Identifying Bond Breaking

Alright, guys. So the answer was that just be, like be you do need to break this bond. The reason is because once again, hydrogen on Lee wants to have one bond not to. It already has a bond. I'm gonna delete these die polls again. It already has a bond to the chlorine. This arrow is gonna be the second bond. That's not good for hydrogen. So in order to make this bond, I have to break a bond. So I'm gonna take these two electrons and give them to the chlorine. Okay, So what that means is that at the end, I'm now gonna have a square that doesn't have a double bond anymore. Why? Because the two electrons from that double bond are what became the Red Arrow. Okay, then I'm gonna have a stick. That stick is the red arrow. The electrons that were shared and that stick is going to be attached to a hydrogen. Okay, awesome. So now that stick is attached to a hydrogen, and now we just have to figure out what's left. Well, I have a chlorine that used tohave. How maney lone pairs. How maney did it used to have one to three. Okay, so it used to have three lone pairs. Now, how Maney doesn't have Well, it still has those three lone pairs. But then it also gained an extra lone pair from that bond. So this is four. So now that chlorine is gonna have a negative charge, does that make sense? Because it has eight electrons instead of seven. Now, we're almost done. But the problem is that, I mean, we're pretty much done. But the problem is that we have one more thing we have to watch out for, which is that any time you break a double bond, you're breaking the amount of electrons that to Adams had. So this Adam up here, this carbon had one h and this carbon had one. H r. You guys cool with that? So far now that it reacted the top carbon still has that blue H, but now it has a new red h attached to it. The red H came from the HCL. Okay, so basically, what I'm saying is this h is the original one from here. And then this h is now the new one that came from there. Okay, but the bottom one still only has one H because it never got it. Never attacked another H. So what that means is that the bottom is now going to get a positive charge. Because now Carbon wants the four bonds, but it only has three. Okay, so this is actually your final product for this step. Okay? And it turns out that this is actually gonna be reaction that we explore a lot more in future chapters. But I'm just helping you guys to see how we can use nuclear files on Electra falls to figure these things out, even if you don't know the reaction, Okay. And it also turns out that if you have a good understanding of nuclear falls and Electra files, even if you forget reactions in organic chemistry, you can still figure them out because you know these things, All right?

Hide transcripts