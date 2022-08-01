Drawing Electron Movement

So now it's going to see. So for See, I don't have any charges. So now this is getting harder and harder. Okay, where do you think I could react on? See, where do you think I would want to start from? I'm gonna want to start from the thing that is most has the most electron density, the highest electron density. So is there a nuclear file here that we learned from the previous page? Yes, there is. Remember that I told you, is that double bonds are good nuclear files. Okay, so what that means is that even though I don't have a charge, I can still say that my arrow is going to start off from the double bond. Why? Because the double bond is a good source of electrons for reaction. Now, all I need to do is figure out which Adam on the HCL is going to react with. Okay. Is it gonna act with the H or is it gonna react with CL? The only way to know that for right now is to draw the dye poll. So let's go ahead and draw the dye poll. Which one is more electro negative? Chlorine So let's go ahead and do that. That means I have a partial negative. Ah, Partial Positive. Good. Okay, So now where is that negative charge you're gonna want to attack? It's going to attack the H. You guys see that? Because once again, the H is the thing that has the positive charge. And you can consider that the dull bon pretty much has a negative charge. Because as those free electrons that are very easy to donate, does that make sense? So far? I hope so. I hope that what you're seeing is that we're just always following a trend of nuclear file attacking the Electra file. Sometimes the Electra files really obvious, like in problem A. But sometimes we have to draw die polls in order to know what the electrified is. Cool. So far, awesome.

