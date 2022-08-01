Reactivity of Molecules

All right. So these next ones, it turns out that they're all gonna be reactive. Okay? Just in different ways. So this one had a negative charge. So negative charges a formal charge, so it will be reactive. That's actually one of the more types of reactive things. F has a net typo going up. So that means that it's gonna have a partial negative and a partial positive. So once again, that's gonna be reactive. Water is water reactive. Actually, it is because it has a net die poll. Okay, any molecule with a net dipole is going to be reactive to some extent. Okay, so water is also reactive. And then finally, this last one's a little bit crazy. Like you don't see lithium a lot. We haven't dealt with lithium a whole lot. But if you just use your election negativity trends, you know that carbon is over here, right? And lithium is like, all the way over here. Okay? Which one's more Electra? Negative. The carbon or the lithium? The carbon is much more Electra. Negative. So I would draw my partial. I'll draw my die poll going towards the carbon, which means that I have a partial negative here. Ah, partial positive there. Does that make sense? So once again, this one also gonna be reactive because has partial charges. Okay, so now we actually understand. Okay. Thes the molecules that are gonna want to react, okay?

