Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism

Reactivity of Molecules

Johnny Betancourt
331
1
8
Was this helpful?
All right. So a through D Let's go ahead and just start one at a time. Does a have a formal charge? No, it doesn't. It's fine. Um, does it have a partial charge? Actually, it does. Okay, It doesn't have a double bond, and it's not strange. Remember that I told you that hysteric effects are usually just when you have, like, thes small rings, so you don't really have to worry about it. Okay? But a is going to be reactive because the fact that it has a net die poll, So if I were to draw the dye poll here, I'll draw it towards the chlorine. That means I would have a negative and a positive. Okay. And what that means is that this is gonna be reactive because I have partial charges. Is that cool? So far? Cool. We don't know how it's going to react. We just know that it's reactive. Let's look at the second one. The second one was easy. It has a positive charge. That's a formal charge. So this one is definitely going to be reactive. Okay, let's look at this next one. This next one has a ton of dipole moments. It actually has four dipole moments. So you would expect that this would be, like super reactive, right? It's just gonna blow up, right? Actually, no, This turns out to be inert. Do you guys know what inert means? It means it doesn't react at all. It doesn't. It doesn't react with anything. And the reason is because it does not have a net dipole. Remember that you could have dipole moments, but if they're perfectly balanced, it's not going to create a net dipole. So in this case, this one actually would not react with anything because it does not have a net dipole. This is a tetra Hydro, and it's perfectly balanced. All right, then. Lastly. So I'm just gonna put an X. They're not reactive. And then the last one is a double bond. Remember that? I said that double bonds are easy to break in there. Good sources of electrons. Citizens also gonna be reactive as well. So basically I had three reactive molecules and I said for three reactive molecules in different ways and then one un reactive molecule
05:14
How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.
Johnny Betancourt
485
2
7
01:55
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
331
1
8
01:17
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
340
1
10
02:39
How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
366
1
4
01:49
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
358
1
10
02:48
How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
251
2
7
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
348
1
20
04:03
Learning the rules of electron movement
Johnny Betancourt
307
1
5
00:51
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
253
1
5
01:47
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
240
1
6
01:40
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
223
1
3
01:20
Why we need to break bonds sometimes.
Johnny Betancourt
231
2
1
01:17
The two ways to break bonds.
Johnny Betancourt
245
2
01:39
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
222
2
6
02:31
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
256
3
9
02:55
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
201
3
14
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.