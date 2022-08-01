Reactivity of Molecules

All right. So a through D Let's go ahead and just start one at a time. Does a have a formal charge? No, it doesn't. It's fine. Um, does it have a partial charge? Actually, it does. Okay, It doesn't have a double bond, and it's not strange. Remember that I told you that hysteric effects are usually just when you have, like, thes small rings, so you don't really have to worry about it. Okay? But a is going to be reactive because the fact that it has a net die poll, So if I were to draw the dye poll here, I'll draw it towards the chlorine. That means I would have a negative and a positive. Okay. And what that means is that this is gonna be reactive because I have partial charges. Is that cool? So far? Cool. We don't know how it's going to react. We just know that it's reactive. Let's look at the second one. The second one was easy. It has a positive charge. That's a formal charge. So this one is definitely going to be reactive. Okay, let's look at this next one. This next one has a ton of dipole moments. It actually has four dipole moments. So you would expect that this would be, like super reactive, right? It's just gonna blow up, right? Actually, no, This turns out to be inert. Do you guys know what inert means? It means it doesn't react at all. It doesn't. It doesn't react with anything. And the reason is because it does not have a net dipole. Remember that you could have dipole moments, but if they're perfectly balanced, it's not going to create a net dipole. So in this case, this one actually would not react with anything because it does not have a net dipole. This is a tetra Hydro, and it's perfectly balanced. All right, then. Lastly. So I'm just gonna put an X. They're not reactive. And then the last one is a double bond. Remember that? I said that double bonds are easy to break in there. Good sources of electrons. Citizens also gonna be reactive as well. So basically I had three reactive molecules and I said for three reactive molecules in different ways and then one un reactive molecule

