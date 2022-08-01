Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism

Identifying Bond Breaking

Johnny Betancourt
222
2
6
So what I want you guys to do now is we already talked about which bonds would be made. What I want us to do now is figure out which bonds would also have to be broken in order to but not violate octet. Basically, I want you guys to finish these mechanisms on your own. Okay? I know that sounds rough, but let's go ahead and look at the look at a Okay, So for a in my first step, I went ahead and I made a bond to this carbon. Okay, now that I made a bond to that carbon and my violating its octet, the answer is No, I'm not. Because check it out. This carbon had how many? I'm sorry. Had how many electrons? A 4246 How many total electrons can carbon have 88 Okay, so if I add tomb or is that gonna break the octet? No. So that means that in this mechanism there's gonna be no bond breaking. That mechanism is over. So my final product would look like this. Oh, okay. So I just read through the original now for where? That original. Where that curved arrow was Now I'm just gonna draw a single bond. That single bond represents the two electrons that are being shared. And now I'm going to draw that connected to what was on the other side. So that's gonna be attached to a C with three inches. Isn't that interesting? That's my final product. So basically, all I did was I made a bond, but then I never violated the octet. So that's my final product. Okay. And once again, that new blue bond comes from the arrow. Okay? The arrow turned into a bond.
