Nucleophile or Electrophile

All right, so let's go ahead and start off with I'm gonna do f then h and then end off with water. Okay? So f I have two charges. I look at the side with the highest bonding preference. Carbon can make four bonds oxygen can make to bonds. Which one is the one with the higher bonding preference oxygen. So I'm gonna go ahead and look at that charge. So you should have picked that. That one is also gonna be a very strong electric file. Just you guys know I put these ones these molecules here for a reason. A happens to be the most important Electra file of or go one and f happens to be the most important electrified or go to. If you just know these two Electra files, you're gonna be, like, set pretty much set for Aureole won. And to the reason is because in Oracle one we're talking all about ocular Hey, leads what they do and then in or out, or go to We talk about all about Carbonell chemistry. We spend entire, like four or five chapters just talking about carbon deals. Alright at working as Elektra files. So just a little preview. Now, let's go on to H for H. I had lithium. Lithium has can make. How many bonds on Lee One. It's like hydrogen. Hydrogen is happy with one bond cuts in the first column. Okay, then carbon once again, like stuff. Four. So which one has the higher bonding preference? Carbon? So I only look at this charge. That's a negative charge. I mean, this is gonna be a nuclear file is not cool. So this is actually a molecule called an organic metallic. Sounds so scary, right? Organic metallic. What the hell? All it just means is you have an organic Oh, com are an organic part, which is the carbon. And you have a metal, which is lithium. Remember, lithium is a metal. So Organa metallics are actually really common nuclear files. And later on in this course, we're gonna be using these all the time as really important nuclear files. Cool. Awesome. So I've got the last one, and I just want to tell you guys really quickly. Water is an exception. Water can act as both okay, because water, as you guys know, it has a di poll. Okay, But I mean basically what has is it has thes negative electrons so it can accept electrons. Okay. I mean, it could give away electrons, but it can also accept electrons. Waters kind of neutral. So what that means is that water is going to be that one compound that's always going to be able to react as either a nuclear file or Electra file, depending on what the other substance is. Okay, so I just want to say that water is kind of an exception. You can't tell if it's gonna be a nuclear file on Electra file until you see the other re agent and see how that one's reacting with it. Okay, Cool. So with that said, I hope you guys air understanding why molecules react. And I hope that your understanding how, like, in general terms, nuclear phone, Electra file. And now what I wanna do is in the next part, I want to talk about actually drawing out what these reactions look like. So let's go ahead and go for it.

