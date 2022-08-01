But now, how are they going to react? That's the next question. Okay, what are they going to react as? And it turns out that we can basically categorize all reactive organic molecules. It is important into two different subtypes. Okay. And those two subtypes are basically negatively charged species and positively charged species. Okay, so a negatively charged species. I know you've heard these words before, but I'm just gonna remind you of what they are. A negatively charged species is known as a nuclear file. Okay. And the way that we that I'm going to for this course abbreviate nuclear file is I'm often going to write and you negative, Okay. And that stands for the fact that I have a negatively charged Adam okay? And instead, or a negative charged atom or a negatively charged part of a molecule. And the important thing here is that I'm generalizing because it's going to react about the same way, no matter what type of nuclear fall it is. As long as it's a nuclear fall, it's going to react in certain types of reactions. All right, then, the positively charged ones are going to be known as electro files okay, electro files. I'm gonna go ahead and summarize them using e plus, meaning that it's a positively charged substance. And I also do want to talk with these names a little bit. What does nuclear follow me in an electrified Well, if it's negatively charged, that means that what it wants is positive in order to balance out. Right. So nuclear file literally means it's a nucleus lover or it's a proton lover. Okay, so a nuclear file is gonna want positive charges like protons in order to balance. Same thing with electrified electrified has a positive charge. So it's gonna want electrons, toe bond with or Thio make to react with in order to balance out that positive with a negative. All right, so that's the way we think about it. But if you just want, just think the nuclear follows the negative and the Electra follows the positive. All right, so now we look at all of these re agents, Okay? I gave you eight. And what I want you guys to do is figure out which of these are gonna be react mawr as electro files on which of them are going to react. Maura's nuclear files for a few of these. That's easy for a few of these, we can automatically tell. Okay, so let me go ahead and tell you guys which ones are the easy ones to identify? Okay, B is easy to identify. E is easy to identify and actually, D is easy to identify. Okay, So for these already, just without without knowing the next ruling gonna teach you, you should be able to tell me if he's going to react as nuclear files or Electra files.

