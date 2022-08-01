Skip to main content
The two ways to break bonds.

Now, there's actually two ways to break bonds there. And I just want to teach you as this really quick. There's hetero Olynyk cleavage. Which hair Olynyk cleavage means that you get ions. Okay, You get, like, a cat eye on on one side, and you get an an eye on on the other. Okay. Hetero Olynyk. Hetero means different. So that just means that you get different amounts of electrons on both. Okay, Notice that for a hetero Olynyk cleavage, I use a full arrow. Okay, well, then, the other option is that I have home Olynyk cleavage. Home Olynyk cleavage means that each of the atoms, when once the bond breaks, gets the same amount of electrons. So each of them get a radical, okay. And home Olynyk cleavage is done with half arrows. Notice that the head of that arrow is a little bit smaller. It's like Onley big on one side. Okay, I know that my head's right in the way of radicals, but you're gonna get radicals. Okay? So what I want you guys to know is that for most for this entire chapter, we're really just going to be dealing with hetero lyric cleavage We're not going to get into home Olynyk cleavage until we talk about radical chemistry, which is coming up in a few chapters, so you don't have to worry about it yet. Cool.
How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.
Reactivity of Molecules
Reactivity of Molecules
How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Nucleophile or Electrophile
How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Learning the rules of electron movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Drawing Electron Movement
Why we need to break bonds sometimes.
The two ways to break bonds.
Identifying Bond Breaking
Identifying Bond Breaking
Identifying Bond Breaking
